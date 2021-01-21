Carlos Vílchez has decided to stop driving in Paws night to work on the new humorous program that Jorge Benavides will premiere on ATV.

After Benavides confirmed that Vílchez will continue as part of his team, Latina Television He shared a preview of the nightly program, in which an emotional moment starring the comedian drew attention.

In this preview, which marks the start of the summer season, Óscar López Arias is heard asking his partner “Vílchez, don’t you have something to tell us?”

After this question, you can see Carlos Vílchez crestfallen and about to shed some tears, while he walked thoughtfully in front of his companions in Noche de pies.

Jorge Benavides confirms Carlos Vílchez on ATV

In statements for ATV +, Jorge Benavides confirmed that Carlos Vílchez it will be part of your new program. The veteran comedian explained that, although it was somewhat difficult, he got his friend and colleague to agree to ‘move’ to this channel to continue working with him.

“I was able to convince Carlos Vílchez, he was a little doubtful, a little difficult, but we already fixed it,” he confessed.

Jorge Benavides announces his entry into ATV

Jorge Benavides announced that he will return to television this year, but this time as part of ATV, channel where he worked for more than 20 years.

“At last, the mystery is over. Very, very soon I return to the screens by @ atv.pe. Thank you, your love, “wrote the actor through his official Facebook account.

Jorge Benavides confirms his ATV entry “I’ll be back soon”

As it is remembered, Jorge Benavides performed, until the end of last year, El wasap de JB for the Latina signal.

