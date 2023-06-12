An artist! Carlos Vilchez He is a multifaceted television host who got his start on the small screen as a comedic actor. This is how he has built many characters throughout his entire career, not only on television, but also in theater and national cinema. However, for many years there has been a specific creation that has characterized him for all the jokes he makes with his performance.

This figure has many features of the number one idol of the artist, Luis Miguel, and for a long time his followers have thought that he is inspired by the Mexican singer, but it is not. in the podcast of lame and one-armed, the presenter explained what the true origin is. How did it all start? Next, we will give you all the details.

Career of Carlo Vílchez

Carlos Eduardo Vilchez Campos He is an artist who was born in Lima on December 19, 1967. The driver grew up in a very humble family and, therefore, from a very young age he had to look for opportunities to bring income to his home. That made the actor realize the great talent he had for comedy. In this way, in the 90s he lent his voice to announce a commercial for the Metro supermarket chain. Two years later, the film director Francisco Lombardi proposed that I work with him on a film, but he did not accept the invitation because he was working with Jorge Benavides.

The comedian worked with the television producer, whom he met in 1980 on shows like “JB news” and “The humor special“. At that time, the multifaceted influencer discovered that he could dedicate himself to driving. It was so that over the course of his career he worked leading spaces such as “Lemon lime” and “Welcome the afternoon”. In recent years, the creator has followed hand in hand with the leader of “JB on ATVs“, but he left it for the conduction of “Send whoever sends” together with María Pía Copello.

How was the character of ‘Carlota’ born?

As we mentioned above, the actor Carlos Vílchez has not only shown his talent in comedy in different television programs, but he has also done so in driving. Among the characters that he played in all formats was ‘Carlota’, which he played by characterizing himself as a woman. This young lady had certain traits related to the Mexican singer Luis Miguel, who is the artist she most admires. Therefore, many believed that she could be inspired by him, but it was not.

A few days ago, the podcast lame and one-armed He presented the comedian in an interview and was asked about the beginnings of his greatest creation. In this sense, the businessman assured that creativity was born approximately in 1991: “In my neighborhood there was a gay who was superfluous and one day of carnivals he happened with a shirt with boobies and glitter. I don’t know what they call him, he turned around and looked at us out of the corner of his eye. I saw it and it stuck with me. I took advantage of the fact that Jorge (Benavides) had asked me for a character for the end of the show and I named her Carlota because I am Carlos.“. After that, he added many more details that have been permeating the public.

In what programs did ‘Carlota’ work?

In the same podcast, comedian Carlos Vílchez told that his character from the ‘Charlotte‘ was so well received that he got to drive “Lemon lime” together with Laura Huarcayo for more than eight years without stopping. After that production, he returned to share space with the same host in Latina for the reality show “Bienvenida la tarde”. That space led him for more than five years.

Currently, the figure has returned to the small screen accompanying María Pía Copello for the American magazine “Send whoever sends”. In total, the actor is presenting three productions and with extensive experience.

