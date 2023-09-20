Carlos Vilchezduring the broadcast LIVE of ‘Mande whoever sends’, he disrespected Melissa Paredeswho will replace along with Katia Palma to María Pía Copello, due to a trip she had to make; However, she was the victim of an insensitive comment she made Carlos Vilchez in her role as ‘La Carlota’.

Was when Melissa Paredes He was greeting his colleagues when the comedian approached him to disrespect him. Katia Palma noticed and stated: “How spoiled, spoiled.” The fact did not go unnoticed by Magaly Medina, who assured in his program: “That is harassment.”

