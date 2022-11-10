Does it stay on ATV? Carlos Vilchez was consulted by the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm” about the rumors related to a possible departure from ATV to host the new América Televisión program. However, he completely denied this. “Nothing to do. (…) At the moment not because I feel comfortable, calm. In other words, if I were uncomfortable, I’m sure I wouldn’t work in an uncomfortable place”, he expressed.

Faced with the reporter’s insistent questions, the still member of “JB en ATV” clarified that he will not leave the program and that he has no idea why he has been saying that. “So, you rule out that you are going to America,” the journalist questioned again. “Yeah, I don’t know where that came from. Who is going? Nope” pointed out the humorist.