Carlos Vilchez, in her role as ‘Carlota’, was no stranger to the conflicts between Dayanita and Jorge Benavides after the comedian’s departure from “JB en ATV” and issued a forceful comment for her years of experience working with the humorous producer. Apparently, Dayanita’s statements in the “Reventonazo de la Chola” did not like his former boss at all and he decided to respond to his style in the “Valor de la verdura”. According to the advance, the comic actor considers that fame made the humorist dizzy, because she changed a lot.

María Pía surprised by statements by Jorge Benavides

“La Dayanita on the covers, how they see her. ‘JB’, very disappointed, will sit in that chair and tell the truth about him, why he was so hurt, so disappointed. We will see that, he will have a contract, he will not, he left on good terms or not, ”said María Pía when she learned about the progress of“ JB on ATV ”.

Carlos Vílchez defends Jorge Benavides

Carlos Vílchez clarified that he has worked with Jorge Benavides for a long time and that he knows him very well. “Pia, but something important, I have worked a lifetime with Jorge. I’m just going to say one small thing: ‘Jorge Benavides has never come out to speak; If he comes out this time, it is because he has felt like this, hurt ‘”, commented.

“It is the first time that he has sat down without a character to tell his story and to respond a little to what Dayanita has said, and he did not remain calm and sat on the chair to respond,” said the host.

Finally, Vílchez chose Jorge Benavides for his years of experience in the field. “(…) Because of the discomfort he felt, because otherwise he wouldn’t go out, I tell you from the bottom of my heart. From here, everyone knows that Jorge is the teacher”.

What did Jorge Benavides say about Dayanita?

Jorge Benavides He was disappointed with Dayanita for his statements in “El Reventonazo de la Chola” and for this reason he decided to sit in the red chair of “The value of vegetables” to respond with everything to his former partner.

“Yes, she is ungrateful. I took her out of the place where she was. Thanks to the program and to me, she got as far as she got. From being a totally unknown person, she became known, loved, admired by thousands and thousands of people,” manifested.

