After the rumors about the new program of Maria Pia Copello, there was much speculation about the stay of Carlos Vilchez on ATVs. Magaly Medina was the first to announce that she would be leaving, but now this issue is already confirmed. Through an interview, the comedian announced when he will start working at América TV.

After Carlos Vílchez repeatedly denied that he will work with María Pía Copello on ATV, the production of Magaly Medina did not hesitate to talk with Jorge Benavides to find out what he thinks about his partner. The comedian surprised by revealing that he was aware of his departure from “JB on ATV”.

Carlos Vílchez confirms the withdrawal of “JB en ATV”

Through a brief conversation with the reporter from Magaly Medina, Carlos Vílchez left the mystery behind and confirmed what was already an open secret. The comedian accepted what was revealed by María Pía Copello and confirmed that he already knows when he will leave ATV.

“I am going to tell you something clear. Until December 22 I work on this channel. For something I have a 38-year career. Due to the respect I have, I consider myself a good professional”, said the popular ‘Carlota’ at the start.

However, when asked about María Pía Copello, he replied: “I am happy to have Jorge Benavides as a partner for a lifetime. Of course I do (I have communicated with María Pía). What she has said is true.”

Jorge Benavides comments on the departure of Carlos Vílchez

Similarly, Jorge Benavides said that Carlos Vílchez had already told him about his retirement from “JB en ATV” in the dressing rooms: “Obviously, I am very sad, because Carlos, in addition to being my co-worker, is a friend of mine. I have respected his decision not to say until he decides. I think it’s an open secret.”

Carlos Vílchez will stop working on “JB en ATV” along with Jorge Benavides. Photo: Facebook / Carlos Vílchez

María Pía Copello comments on Carlos Vílchez, her new driving partner

María Pía Copello revealed that she has not previously worked with the comedian Carlos Vílchez, however, she is sure that they will make an incredible duo, as she reveals that she likes the work of the Peruvian humorist.

“No (I’ve worked with him), but we get along super well. There has been a lot of chemistry when I have visited his shows. There has always been a nice relationship. I celebrate everything with Carlos. He is very funny… I love humor and you have to try to bring that home,” he said.