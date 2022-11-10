Magaly Medina gave details about the new project that Carlos Vílchez would venture into on América TV. The cameras of his program went in search of the humorist to find out his version of the job offer presented by the television house and for which he would leave “JB en ATV”, where he is one of the main figures.

It should be remembered that the popular ‘Carlota’ has already worked on América TV, in programs such as “En boca de todos” or “Lima limon” together with Laura Huarcayo. Now, her partner in her hosting would be María Pía Copello and she would take the schedule left by the Tula Rodríguez and Maju Mantilla program.

Despite the evidence presented by Magaly, Carlos Vílchez denied at all times that this news is true and claimed to feel “comfortable” in the Jorge Benavides show. His response was not to the liking of the ‘Magpie’.

“I got tired of hearing so many lies and this was a few days ago when we already had accurate information that he had already said goodbye and had told his bosses that he was leaving the channel because he was accepting an offer from América TV,” he said.

Magaly qualifies Carlos Vílchez as a “professional liar”

Along the same lines, Magaly Medina specified that even in the corridors of the channel there is already talk of the departure of Carlos Vílchez, in addition to having confirmation from close sources; they still wanted to hear the comic’s version.

“I have seen that he has been recording with (Jorge) Benavides, but that he is leaving is a fact. Here in the corridors of the channel it is already a reality that he is going to leave (…) We went to ask him to confirm, because you always have to go to the source to ask, however, Vílchez denied it as if we were asking him if he had been unfaithful to his wife”, said ‘Maga’.

“He goes to the middle to work and apparently he will be the partner of María Pía Copello in this new adventure to replace “On everyone’s lips”. We already had the confirmation, it’s not that we’re talking babas. At this point, in internal channel production chats it was already vox pópuli. Professional liars are some, what a way to say no when it was true “ sentenced.

Carlos Vilchez’s version

When consulted, Carlos Vílchez pretended not to understand and denied any labor proposal by the Pachacamac channel. He said he felt comfortable in “JB en ATV” and that, if his contract was renewed next year, he would stay in that space.

Carlos Vílchez will not leave “JB en ATV” for América Televisión. Photo: LR/ATV composition

“No, nothing to do (He’s not going to leave ATV) I feel comfortable, I’m calm (with the program” JB en ATV “) If I were uncomfortable, rest assured that I wouldn’t work in an uncomfortable place,” Vílchez replied to “Magaly TV, sign it.”

Why would Carlos Vílchez leave “JB en ATV”?

On Tuesday, November 8, during the broadcast of “Magaly TV, la firma”, Magaly Medina assured that Carlos Vílchez will leave the ranks of ATV to host a new program on América Televisión . However, he did not give more details about the format in which the comic actor will participate.

“Carlos Vílchez is going to América television and Tomás Angulo is coming (to ATV),” the presenter mentioned in the middle of an interview with Tomás Angulo.