Carlos Vilchez He greeted his partner on his social networks Melva Bravo for their fourth anniversary. In addition, the member of “JB en ATV” took advantage and sent a curious message on his Instagram account.

“Today we are four years old! There it is for those who never had faith in me! If I could change, why can’t you? Come on, yes you can! PS: help me I’m locked up somewhere in Lima! I love you, Melva Bravo”, wrote the friend of Jorge Benavides.

Carlos Vílchez and Melva Bravo began a sentimental relationship in 2018. Photo: Instagram/Carlos Vílchez

How did Carlos Vílchez and Melva Bravo meet?

the comedian Carlos Vilchez and the communicator Melva Bravo They met in the middle of the recordings of the program “JB’s whatsapp” in 2011. That was how the extinct Latina program contributed to their love story.

Many did not attest that the comedian could commit, until in 2020 he uploaded a photo to his Instagram with a romantic message, confirming his relationship with the producer.

Carlos Vílchez confirms his sentimental relationship. Photo: Instagram

How many years apart are Carlos Vílchez and Melva Bravo?

Carlos Vilchez He is one of the most remembered comedians for his participation in programs such as “El especial del humor”, “El wasap de JB” and “JB on ATVs”. But, some would like to know how old he and his current partner are.

‘JB’s’ friend was born on December 19, 1967, making him 54 years old. For his part, Melva Bravo is 38 years old. It means that there is a difference of 16 years.

Carlos Vílchez travels to Cajamarca with his girlfriend, Melva Bravo. Photo: Carlos Vílchez/ Instagram

Carlos Vílchez will work with María Pía Copello

He finally accepted it. Carlos Vilchez He acknowledged that he will leave ATV to host a new program at noon with María Pía Copello. His friend Jorge Benavides wished him the best in his new adventure.

“I am going to tell you something clear. Until December 22 I work on this channel. For something I have a 38-year career. Due to the respect I have, I consider myself a good professional”, said the popular ‘Carlota’.