Carlos Vilchez and Mario Hart they were protagonists of an unexpected crossing. In said meeting, Federico Salazar He was present at the last edition of “Send whoever is in charge” and talked about everything with the hosts of the program. Within the segment, they also recalled the time Salazar dressed up as Verónica Linares when fulfilling her promise because Peru qualified for the World Cup. When presenting the note, the renowned journalist humorously took the good memories of him and took the opportunity to leave a little girl for Carlos Vílchez: “If you are not going to comply, do not commit yourself”, It was his message, which alluded to the hilarious moment he lived a few years ago on the news.

Mario Hart understood the hint well and decided to be more frontal: “Cap that flower,” he said, to which Carlos Vílchez replied with a microphone in hand: “Mario, stop being funny with me, because, really, you are here from yapa”. However, the businessman also replied: “What yapa? You don’t know, but I already signed a contract.”

#Carlos #Vílchez #stand #Mario #Marts #jokes #live #show #Youre #sick