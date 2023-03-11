Carlos Vilchez He left his character of ‘Carlota’ for a moment in “Send whoever is in charge” to receive his mother, Haydé Campos, who revealed various passages in the comedian’s life, such as when he was expelled from school. At one point, María Pía Copello reminded her of a detail that she received from her parent when she found out that she would travel to the interior of the country. “Look at that beautiful gift, do you recognize it?” Said the driver. Instantly, her colleague was moved to tears.

“This is the gesture of a mother, who heard that her son was traveling, that he was going to a very cold place and said: ‘Oh no, I grab my knitting sticks and start making a hat and a scarf’, and went to the channel. He knocked on the door and arrived with this little letter,” said Pía. “Don’t show me the letter, I’m going to destroy myself,” added the comedian and highlighted how valuable his mother is and the infinite love she has for him, as well as being grateful for always taking care of him.

Did Carlos Vílchez accept having been unfaithful?

After being repeatedly accused of being unfaithful by Magaly Medina, the driver Carlos Vílchez accepted having been a “recontra player”, but not having taken his feet off the plate when he was in a relationship.

“I have been a baseball player and I have been a recontra player, I will not deny it. I have never been a cheater (…) I have had several people in my life who have dated me and I have always respected them. I would end my relationship and then when I was alone, I was alone. He did what he wanted,” the comedian said to “You’re in all of them.”