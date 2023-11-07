admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 07/11/2023 – 15:55

The new president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Carlos Vieira, took charge of the public bank this Tuesday, 7th, according to the institution. He had been appointed on Friday, 3, by the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Vieira took over the post after the completion of the bank’s internal governance procedures.

A former Caixa employee, the executive succeeds former president Rita Serrano, and was appointed to the position through the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

Vieira’s inauguration ceremony will take place on Thursday, 9, in Brasília.

Caixa’s new leadership still needs to be defined under Vieira’s management. As shown on Monday the 6th, the Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system), it is expected that of the 12 vice-presidents, only the head of the Housing area, Inês Magalhães, who is close to the PT, will be kept in office.