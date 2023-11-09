New president of the state bank says he will consider Lula’s request for GDP to grow with development

The new president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Carlos Vieira, 61 years old, stated this Thursday (9.Nov.2023) that the bank will play a role as a driver of growth. He mentioned the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), when saying that the head of the Executive wants the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) “grow with development”.

“He will have a growth-inducing element in Caixa”said Vieira.

The statement was made during the inauguration speech at Caixa Cultural Brasília. His arrival at the helm of the bank was recommended by Centrão, in exchange for which is part of the ministerial reform initiated by the PT member in September. He replaces Rita Serrano, who was fired on October 25th.

Carlos Vieira stated that Lula asked him “manage governance and care for those most in need”. He also said that Caixa will follow “supporting the execution of the federal government’s public policies”.

The new bank president mentioned government programs, such as PAC, Desenrola and Minha Casa, Minha Vida “Desenrola Brasil is the opportunity to bring 1.24 million people to the credit consumption market”he said.

The new president spoke of 3 pillars:

result;

Law Suit;

people management.

Vieira spoke in “sustainable models” and said that Caixa has “Own DNA for sustainability”. She further stated that “people are at the center, they are the center and they make it happen”.

EXECUTIVE AND LEGISLATIVE

Vieira also spoke about the relationship between the Executive and the Legislative. He said he will be available to receive congressmen.

“Democracy cannot be achieved without dialogue. And the second aspect is that she realized that the dialogue that took place between the Legislative and the Executive is for the good of Brazil”he declared.

ABSENCE OF HADDAD

There was an expectation that the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, participated in the ceremony, but he did not go to the event. The executive secretary of Finance, Dario Durigan, represented the head of the ministry.

“Minister Fernando Haddad was called by the president. So, he apologizes and I come to bring a few brief words on his behalf.”said Durigan.

Among those present at the ceremony were:

Isaac Sidney, president of Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks);

Carlos Castro, director of institutional relations at the National Association of Caixa Lawyers;

Renato Correia, president of CBIC (Brazilian Chamber of Construction Industry);

Luiz Antonio França, president of Abrainc (Brazilian Association of Real Estate Developers);

Maria de Lourdes Lopes, representative of the National Movement for Housing.

RITA SERRANO

Vieira also made reference to the former president of Caixa, Rita Serrano. “Rita was responsible for bringing the company to present recurring data. Something I hadn’t done in many years. I already told the Council. There has to be a letter of thanks signed by all of us because it was her management that brought the company back to the level that we want it to continue existing”he stated.

WHO IS CARLOS VIEIRA

Paraíba, Carlos Antônio Vieira Fernandes was director of Funcef (Foundation of Federal Economists), Caixa’s pension fund. He served in the position from 2016 to 2019. He has been a career employee of the bank since 1982.

During the government of the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT), was executive secretary and director of institutional development at the Ministry of Cities, which, at the time, was under the command of Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), an ally of Arthur Lira.

He also held the same position at the Ministry of National Integration in 2015. The minister was Gilberto Occhi (PP). Vieira ended up being fired by Dilma after the PP began to be part of the articulation that would culminate in the president’s impeachment in 2016.

From 1995 to 2001, Vieira served as Regional Superintendent in Paraíba. He has a degree in economics and social studies from the Faculty of Philosophy, Sciences and Letters of Guarabira (Fafig), currently UEPB (State University of Paraíba). He was also CEO of BRB Financeira and chairman of the board of directors of CBTU (Companhia Brasileira de Transportes Urbano).