Survey by Paraná Pesquisas indicates 2nd round between senator and federal deputy in the municipal elections of 2024

the senator Carlos Viana (Podemos-MG) and the federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) appear ahead in the race for mayor of Belo Horizonte in the 2024 municipal elections, according to a survey by Paraná Pesquisas released this Tuesday (14.Mar.2023). Here’s the full of the search (618 KB).

In the 1st scenario tested, Viana has 23.8% of the votes, against 20.7% for Nikolas. There is a technical tie with a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points. the deputy Duda Salabert (PDT-MG) comes next, with 10.5%. The current mayor, fuad noman (PSD-MG), has 6.2%.

Afterwards, State Rep. Beatriz Cerqueira (PT-MG) scores 5%, former federal deputy Marcelo Aro (PP-MG), 4.6%, and the deputy Newton Cardoso Jr. (MDB-MG), 4.3%. Minas Gerais councilor Gabriel Azevedo (without party) has 3.4%, and state deputy Bella Goncalves (Psol-MG), 2.1%. Whites, null and abstentions add up to 13.9%, and 5.5% could not answer.

The survey interviewed 812 voters in the municipality of Belo Horizonte between March 9 and 12. It has a margin of error of 3.5 pp at a 95% confidence interval. It is not registered with the TRE-MG (Regional Electoral Court of Minas Gerais) and therefore has no code.

In the spontaneous scenario, where the interviewer does not present a list of candidates, 78.4% are undecided about the choice. the former mayor Alexandre Kalil (PSD-MG), which ran for the government of Minas Gerais against Romeo Zema (New), appears with 7.4% of the voting intentions.

WITHOUT NIKOLAS AND WITH EDUARDO COSTA AND BRUNO ENGLER

In the scenario tested with Bruno Engler (PL-MG) in place of Nikolas Ferreira and with presenter Eduardo Costa (Citizenship), Carlos Viana has 24%, while Costa scores 13.1%.

read below:

Carlos Viana (We can): 24%;

Eduardo Costa (Citizenship): 13.1%;

Duda Salabert (PDT): 10.5%;

Bruno Engler (PL): 8.4%;

Fuad Noman (PSD): 6%;

Marcelo Aro (PP): 5.9%;

Beatriz Cerqueira (PT): 4.8%;

Newton Cardoso Jr (MDB): 3.3%;

Bella Gonçalves (Psol): 2.1%;

blank/null/none: 16.5%;

does not know/did not answer; 5.4%.

WITHOUT NIKOLAS AND WITH ENGLER

Already in the scenario without Nikolas and with state deputy Bruno Engler leading the PL candidacy, Viana extends the lead, with 29.1% of the votes.

read below:

Carlos Viana (We can): 29.1%;

Duda Salabert (PDT): 11.6%;

Bruno Engler (PL): 8.7%;

Marcelo Aro (PP): 7%;

Beatriz Cerqueira (PT): 5.2%;

Newton Cardoso Jr (MDB): 4.7%;

Gabriel Azevedo (without party): 3.8%;

Bella Gonçalves (Psol): 2.6%;

Diego Andrade (PSD): two%;

blank/null/none: 19.1%;

don’t know/didn’t answer: 6.3%.

