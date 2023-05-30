Due to what has been done with LAFC, both collectively and individually, Carlos Vela is not only the best footballer in the history of the club from the southern United States, but also the Mexican is one of the best players in the history of the MLS. In this league, the former Real Sociedad player has set records that no one has been able to beat so far, such as the most goals in a single season, beating none other than Zlatan Ibrahimovic at that time.
Although Vela is no longer the elite goalscorer he was in his early days, he is still very important within the Los Angeles team, showing up when he should and resting when the opportunity allows. Right now Carlos is about to end his contract at the end of 2023 with the club, however, his continuity is not ruled out if certain objectives are met and if this scenario is not met, the Mexican could reach the Liga MX, even at which opens the door formally.
“I have never said yes or no I’m going to play in Mexico, in the end I’m in Los Angeles, I really enjoy playing here, but in this business we know that anything can happen and you have to be open and willing to listen and see what options there are. , that they be the best for me and my family, that’s when a decision is already made. Going to Mexico, whether it’s to play or on vacation, is something that I love, I really enjoy being there and this time it’s time to go, have fun , play and get a new title”
