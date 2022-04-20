the mexican striker Carlos candle He continues in a great football moment and everything seems to indicate that he is nothing away from renewing his contract with Los Angeles F.C..
In accordance with Doug McIntyre from Fox Sportsthe table is more than set for the ‘Bombardier’ to seal a new signing with the Los Angeles team, where the contract ends at the end of the season.
With this news, the speculations that placed ‘La Hiena’ in the Old Continent, where he has received formal offers from some squads, end. Likewise, this is not good news for the Mexican clubs of Monterrey and Chivas, who were looking for the attacker for free.
Although it is true that it has not yet been determined how long he will stay in Major League Soccer, what is a fact is that Carlos candle He will not return, at least not soon to Mexican football, where he is eager to see.
Today Carlos candle He is 33 years old. He still has rope for a while and, possibly, could end his career in the American competition, unless a juicy millionaire offer arrives from some Aztec squad. Also, according to the website Transfermarktits market value is 5 million dollars.
