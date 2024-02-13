In the most recent hours, the name of Carlos Vela has sounded loudly, the Mexican, still as a free agent after the closing of the market in the world, has been linked to the Cruz Azul team, this after a couple of events , the serious injury of Gabriel Fernández last weekend that leaves a hole in the attack for the rest of the semester and above all, the presence of the former LAFC agent in the La Noria offices yesterday, although, we must put an end to the noise, because this signing has not to be finalized.
If the people from PromoFut, the agency that manages Vela, were at La Noria yesterday, it was not to talk about Carlos, but to resolve contractual matters for Mateo Levy, a 17-year-old young man who this bullfighter has made the leap to the first team by direct order of Anselmi, therefore, its management wants to define the new role of its represented young man, at no point has Vela's name been touched.
The board explored Vela's option in December without success and after that failure the club has decided not to insist further on the possible signing of the Real Sociedad and LAFC legend, at least not in this market.
What is a fact is that the club is indeed exploring the free agent market to define an emergency replacement for Fernández, even so, signing any player right now will be very complex.
#Carlos #Vela #arrive #Cruz #Azul
Leave a Reply