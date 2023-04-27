Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- The Clausura 2023 Tournament has been the worst for Mazatlán FC since its arrival in Mexican soccer.

The 13 defeats in 16 days – they have two wins and a draw – that has the team in last place turned on the alarm lights in the cannon board.

Carlos Vela, sports director of Mazatlán FC, assures that there will be a change of players in the team and it will be analyzed if coach Rubén Omar Romano will continue in charge.

The expected results for Mazatlán FC did not occur, what is coming for the team?

We have a very solid project thinking in the medium and long term. Obviously, the club has been left behind in terms of sports, but the effort made by the company, the organization, to consolidate the franchise is extremely important.

The training center, the stadium, the organization, the structure, I think ultimately what needs to be improved is the sports part of the first team.

Talents have emerged in Basic Forces, a lot of talent comes from behind them. It is the task that follows in the short term, and as I told you, to improve the team.

Will there be changes in the roster of players?

There will be reinforcements and adjustments to the form, but that will be seen in the following week.

Today we are focused on Saturday’s game against Chivas and the real chances of avoiding the fine.

What do they have to reinforce? Should Rubén Omar Romano continue leading the team?

I reiterate, we are going to analyze that once the tournament ends and we will be able to know. Thanks to the fans for the support they give us. The next tournament we are going to repay all that support they give us.

HE SAID IT

Thanks to the fans of Mazatlán who came with the illusion of seeing us win”

Carlos Vela, sports director of Mazatlán FC