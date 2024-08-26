Carlos Vela is considered by many to be the most talented Mexican footballer of all time, even more so than Rafael Márquez and Hugo Sánchez. However, it cannot be denied that the forward did not go as far as he could have thanks to his exceptional talents with the ball. This was due to the former Real Sociedad player’s lack of passion for football as a sport, a situation that is about to lead to the end of his professional career.
Francisco Arredondo shared during the broadcast of the Leagues Cup final that the greatest legend of LAFC of the MLS is on the verge of retirement, this despite the fact that he has received offers from both the United States and Liga MX and even from some teams in Europe, however, the Mexican is calm off the field and generally away from anything that has to do with the ball, so he could have signed his retirement right now.
Carlos has not been active since December of last year with LAFC, this in the MLS final that they lost to Columbus. Since then, the Mexican has entered into free agency and although he has sat down to negotiate with various clubs, in the end his current life fascinates him, traveling the world with his family, so the source indicates that the player will announce his retirement from the fields sooner than expected.
#Carlos #Vela #verge #retirement
