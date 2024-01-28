Yesterday there was one of the best presentations in the history of the MX League, Chivas held a huge tribute, a total party to make official the signing of Javier Hernández, who 14 years later, returns to the club that saw him be born. In front of more than 50 thousand people at Akron, Javier signed his contract and will now work at the club's facilities, remembering that he is still in the recovery stage from his injury.
Although his state of health and therefore his sporting condition is questionable, Javier is by far the best signing that Guadalajara could sign, at least in the media, since in his real market there are no options, neither inside nor outside of Mexico. The other great dream alternative for the flock is undoubtedly Carlos Vela, for whom there was noise this week about a possible arrival at Chivas, which has been completely ruled out by the owner of the red and white team Amaury Vergara.
Amaury himself has confirmed that there is no type of contact with Vela, whom he has highlighted as “a great player”, but that at least this market has no options of reaching Chivas. In fact, Vergara himself assured that with the signing of Javier, the squad is one hundred percent closed, there will be no more reinforcements this winter, remembering that Jasús Gallardo was also a name that was liked in Verde Valle, but any attempt at signing was ruled out after his recent knee injury.
