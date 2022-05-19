The inertia of Carlos Vela within the MLS has decreased, the Mexican who stole the show in his first season with LAFC and established historical scoring figures, even surpassing Zlatan at the time, has drastically lowered his performance victim of multiple injuries that have not allowed him to return to his best game state.
With all that, Carlos is still the best player in LAFC, the great benchmark of the team and through whom the club’s hopes of winning its first MLS title pass. Right now, Vela’s contractual condition is complicated, since their relationship ends in November at the end of the season, although the Mexican affirms that both parties want to continue.
“We are walking towards the same side, both of us making our efforts to make this work. When both parties really want something to happen, I think it can happen (renew). At the moment it is not assured, but we are doing well. We are happy in the place where we are, but as I tell you the truth I focus more on enjoying each game”
– Carlos candle
It will be until the end of the season when both parties make decisions based on the results, but, at least as of today, the renewal seems feasible.
