Bad news for the Mexican player Carlos Vargasand it is that last Saturday in his debut with Cruz Azul he was seriously injured, a situation that will keep him in the dry dock for the rest of the tournament.
The winger started the match at the Azteca against Tigres, however, at minute 15′ he had to leave the match due to an injury. The player Rafael de Souza had control of the ball, at that moment Vargas tried to take possession of it, however, when he put his right foot down he tore the cruciate ligament in his right knee.
At that moment he came off the exchange to give entry to his teammate Rodrigo Huescas. Although due to the player’s grimace of pain, the comments by the commentators did not bode well, it was even compared to the case of Canadian Stephen Eustáquio, who also broke in his debut game.
It was today when through the social networks of the cement group he confirmed the fracture, in addition to highlighting that he will undergo surgery and the recovery will depend on the evolution of the player.
“Carlos Vargas has a torn cruciate ligament in his right knee. He will undergo a surgical procedure. Discharge will depend on the player’s evolution. A lot of strength, Carlos!”they published.
This is how Carlos Vargas will miss the remainder of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, where Cruz Azul is the penultimate in the general standings with 1 point, just below Mazatlán.
