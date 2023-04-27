Mexico.-Carlos Trejo, ‘The Ghostbusters’, married last Tuesday with Marisol Rodríguez, wedding that surprised even their own closest friends because the couple had not talked about it.

According to information in various media, the wedding between Carlos Trejo and Marisol was “a dark wedding”, Well, it got out of the traditional, since it broke with all traditionalisms.

Several images of the ceremony that was very special for them circulate on social networks and it is seen that he wears a monochrome black outfit made up of a cowboy hat, leather vest, T-shirt, denim pants and tennis shoes, while his now wife wears a gothic wedding dress and a bouquet of red and black roses.

Mery Rodriguez and Carlos Trejo. Instagram Capture

In the ceremony, it can be seen that the couple placed a circle with black rose petals and candles in what is apparently a pagan ritual, as they asked for ghosts to appear.

Marisol Rodríguez, called by her friends Mery Rodríguez, He was part of the reality show ‘Inseparables’ together with Carlos, in 2021, she then became part of her now-husband’s ghostbusting team.

Marisol helps Carlos Trejo in the paranormal issue, supports him in his projects and in several interviews she has shared that he “rescued” her from one of her ex-partners, because he treated her very badly and meeting him changed her life.

Mery, Carlos is 20 years older, but it was not a problem for them to decide to be together and now get married.