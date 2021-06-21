Carlos Torres, president of BBVA, with Nadia Calviño, second vice president, at the APIE conference in Santander. The organization.

Banks are at the center of social criticism for the heavy layoffs they negotiate and the high salaries received by their top executives. To counter this reproach, the sector is preparing a document in which it will explain everything it has done during the crisis and how it hopes to help society recover. Carlos Torres, president of BBVA, admitted this Monday that the document in preparation “tries to better explain what the sector does to society, which are many things.” Despite everything, the top executive of BBVA has made an exercise of self-criticism. “There are things that can be improved and they must be improved,” he pointed out during the opening of the seminar. The economics of the pandemic, organized by APIE at the Menéndez Pelayo University of Santander.

The banker, who had Vice President Nadia Calviño by his side, mentioned the salaries of managers, “which must be related to customer satisfaction and meeting objectives.” He also spoke about the workforce reductions, the efforts made by the sector during the covid-19 crisis and how it is collaborating with the digitization of citizens and their financial care in rural areas. “The banks have commitments to society so that no one is left behind in this radical transformation,” Torres summarized with a slogan reminiscent of those mentioned by President Pedro Sánchez.

“All growth forecasts will be beaten”

Torres has praised the government’s measures in the crisis. “All forecasts will be beaten, with a 20% rise in GDP in the second quarter compared to the same period in 2020, to close this year with a rise of 6% and more than 7% in 2022,” he said. He has also commented that, after the savings forced by the restrictions due to the pandemic, card expenses have skyrocketed in the first weeks of June, with increases of more than 20% on the same dates in 2019. The banker has pointed out that now it is missing the recovery of tourist spending, which accounts for 50% of the total.

The economic vice president has pointed out that she does not know the details of the document that the bank is preparing, but that from what she understands “it is going in the right direction.” “Reputation is an important financial asset, and corporate social responsibility is becoming increasingly important, as we frequently speak,” assured Calviño, who has encouraged the sector to highlight its “good practice” objectives.

Calviño supports the agreed and voluntary EREs

Regarding layoffs, an issue on which the vice president has been very critical of the bankers, she has admitted her “positive assessment” of the ERE negotiation at BBVA, since negotiation and the union agreement have prevailed. She said she was convinced that CaixaBank would follow the same path: “These are tremendously traumatic processes for employees and their families and I appreciate that the number of layoffs has been reduced and that it is guided by voluntary redundancies”.

BBVA has recently closed an Employment Regulation File (ERE) for 2,725 workers, about 1,000 less than initially proposed. Meanwhile, CaixaBank is in the final stage of negotiation for the collective dismissal of 7,400 employees. The lack of agreement has led the unions to call a strike in the entity for this Tuesday.

Calviño has described the challenges of banking, such as negative interest rates or the entry of new competitors, but has warned that no sector should consider the future based “only on reduction of offices and employees, but take advantage of new opportunities for business in this transformation of society ”.

At the opening of the conference, Calviño highlighted the role of the banking system at the beginning of the crisis with the distribution of liquidity endorsed by the ICO and later the loans for investment “which has slowed the closure of so many companies and layoffs”, with the extension of the term of repayment of credits and the deficiencies in the payment of the principal. And it has revealed that the entities that group 98% of the credit granted with guarantee have adhered to the code of good practices. “However, there are 28 entities that have not done so and their customers should be aware, that is the message they are sending.”

Asked about the continuous brochure that BBVA delivered to the market supervisors in which it warned of the risk of political control of its activity, Torres clarified that this document “does not represent the opinion of the entity, but rather includes all possible scenarios for that investors value them ”.

Rethinking the future of Sareb

On the other hand, the Minister of Economic Affairs has commented that the Executive reflects on a strategy for the Management Company of Assets from Bank Restructuring (Sareb) that allows maximizing the recovery of public aid. To questions about the possible exit of private financial entities from the capital of the so-called bad bank, he stressed that Sareb is an inheritance from the previous financial crisis and that this year the Government has had to assume 35,000 million of public debt due to the reclassification of society in public accounts.

Looking to the future, the Government must consider how the institution’s approach can be improved, taking into account that “it has to respond to the general interest and allow the maximization of the enormous public aid that was given to the financial sector.” “We have to design a strategic plan that is as positive as possible for the next few years. We are reflecting precisely on what the strategy should be, from now on for the entity ”, concluded Calviño.