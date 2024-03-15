Carlos Torres (left), president of BBVA, with Onur Genç, CEO of the bank, this Friday in Bilbao. Vincent West (REUTERS)

The president of BBVA, Carlos Torres, assured upon his arrival at the group's general meeting of shareholders that the entity is confident that this year will be a new record for the group. “Thanks to our strengths and our strategy, based on innovation and sustainability, and the commitment of our entire team, we are confident that 2024 will be even better than 2023,” Torres said this Friday before the annual meeting held in Bilbao. .

The financial sector enters this year with the positive inertia of last year. Although also with the certainty that such notable rebounds as occurred in 2022 and 2023 will not be experienced again. Despite this, BBVA believes that it has room for improvement in profits. Last year, the group earned 8,019 million euros, 26.1% more, which allowed it to increase the dividend for the year to 0.55 euros per share and launch a new share buyback program for 781 million.

“Except in 2020, affected by covid, every year in the last 10, and especially in the last three, we have managed to improve profit. In 2023 we will triple the profit of 10 years ago and almost 70% more than five years ago,” Onur Genç, CEO, added during his speech at the meeting.

By 2024, banking still has some room to improve income derived from interest rate increases by central banks. Of course, this bellows runs out and will only be felt timidly in the first half of the year. However, costs will also grow, so this improvement will be much more timid. “We are a bigger and stronger bank than a year ago,” Torres said this Friday. In the case of BBVA, as well as Santander, they have the advantage of being present in other markets such as Mexico, which gives them a boost that other entities that focus their business in Spain do not have.

“The year 2023 has also been very good for BBVA from a financial point of view. (…) And not only the result figure in absolute terms and its growth stands out, but also the profitability indicators, of value creation for our shareholders. Once again, we are one of the leading European banks in profitability, with a ROTE, or return on tangible equity, which reached 17%, well above the average of our European competitors, which stood at 12%.” Torres added during his speech to the board.

Furthermore, in recent weeks, the group's leadership has focused on the entity's ability to “combine high profitability and wealth accumulation, with significant growth in activity and results,” as the president stated again this Friday. Genç, for his part, has highlighted the evolution of the bank in comparison with its peers: “Our good performance stands out compared to other competitors, and places us at the head of the banking industry in Europe in terms of activity growth, profitability and efficiency”.

Less economic growth

Regarding economic evolution, BBVA maintains that the economy will continue to grow, although in a more moderate way. “Tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine persist, it is an election year in several countries and inflation has dropped, but remains above the target set by central banks. In the financial sector, the gradual normalization of interest rates will help banking activity continue to grow. Furthermore, we trust in the strength of the markets where BBVA is present,” said Torres.

By territory, the focus has been on Turkey for months, which due to its high inflation has reduced the group's ability to contribute profits. A negative effect that also came when BBVA had increased its stake in the Garanti subsidiary. “In Turkey, the long-term potential stands out due to its young population, its geopolitical situation, and the important change in economic policy after last year's presidential elections, as well as that of South America, also due to its demographic trends and space. for greater banking use,” the president highlighted.

The CEO, for his part, has highlighted the good moment of the group, but has assigned homework. “We have a lot of work to do. We cannot be complacent. Competitors are very strong in all the markets in which we are present, but as you have seen, our performance against the competition has been truly exceptional. 2023 has been a great year for BBVA, and we believe that 2024 will be even better,” said Genç.

They have also referred to the staff, who continue to demand through the banking association AEB a salary increase in line with the situation of the Spanish bank after the record profits achieved in recent years. “None of this would be possible without the work of the more than 120,000 people who make up BBVA, whom I would like to recognize for their professionalism, their dedication and effort, and their commitment to our values,” Torres concluded.

Shareholders

During the shareholders' turn to speak, the former president of the construction company Sacyr, Luis del Rivero, appeared again to remember “the criminal cloud” that affects the bank due to the entity's operations with former commissioner José Villarejo. Which determined, in his opinion, the voluntary departure of José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, current president of CaixaBank, and the dismissal of CEO Ángel Cano. Both with million-dollar compensations, he added. A process that continued with the abandonment of Francisco González, the predecessor of Carlos Torres, as he concluded.

Del Rivero demanded that members related to that reputational crisis not continue on the BBVA board, and asked the entity for maximum collaboration with Justice, because he expressed that not all the information is being transferred to the Prosecutor's Office.

The union representatives were the first to intervene. They agreed on the demands for salary increases and on criticism of the increase in the salaries of directors and managers. They remembered the “success” of the two-hour strike on February 26. Another strike is called for next March 22, in the midst of the negotiations for the negotiation of the collective agreement.

