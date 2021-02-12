Carlos Torres, president of BBVA, in an image from the beginning of 2020. KIKE TO

Carlos Torres, president of BBVA, earned 4.09 million euros last year, according to the annual remuneration report sent this Friday by the entity to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). This is 44% of what Torres entered as president of the bank in 2019, as a result of the voluntary resignation of variable remuneration that 330 bank employees, including all senior management, did last March after the arrival of the pandemic to Europe and the recommendation in this regard made by the European Central Bank (ECB). The bank, as announced at the end of January, earned 1,305 million euros in 2020.

The report details that Torres received 2.45 million in fixed salary, identical to that of 2019. To this are added 1.64 million of contribution to the pension system, a concept that this year will decrease since, according to details the entity, it was decided that from 2021 it would be equivalent to 15% of the fixed annual remuneration. Additionally, the bank collects two other effective contributions: one of 377,000 in insurance premiums for death or disability and another of 228,000 as remuneration in kind.

As for Onur Genç, CEO of the bank, the fixed remuneration reached 2.18 million. He does not have a retirement contribution, but instead, he does receive a fixed salary supplement and a mobility supplement totaling 1.25 million. That is, in total, his salary was 3.43 million, 45% less than in 2019 due to the resignation of variable remuneration. Again, in addition to this, the bank paid the first annual payment of insurance for death and disability (253,000 euros) and a compensation in kind (132,000 euros).

As for the non-executive directors of BBVA, 13 in total, the annual salaries together totaled 4.08 million. To this are added 95,000 euros of remuneration in kind. The report includes a change in the remuneration policy at the top that must be submitted to a vote at the next shareholders’ meeting and will be applied in the years 2021, 2022 and 2023. As detailed by the bank to the CNMV, in addition to the aforementioned change in the contribution to the president’s social security system, there will be changes in the calendar, metrics, improvements to favor transparency.

Reputational damage

One of the modifications refers to “changes to the clause malus Y clawback”, Which allow the bank to claim amounts paid to its executive directors as variable remuneration. From 2021, “a new assumption will be included that considers the bank’s possibility of applying reduction and recovery mechanisms in the event that the actions of the recovery beneficiaries cause reputational damage to the bank.” In other words, BBVA could withdraw part of the amount paid if it considers that one of its leaders is detrimental to the entity.

It so happens that BBVA is being investigated in one of the pieces of the process of the National Court against Cenyt, the company of retired commissioner José Manuel Villarejo. As stated by the bank in another document sent to the CNMV, that of Consolidated Annual Accounts, Consolidated Management Report and Audit Report, said process investigates “alleged facts that could constitute the crimes of bribery, discovery and disclosure of secrets and corruption in business.” “Certain executives and employees of the Group, both current and from a previous stage, as well as former directors are also being investigated in relation to this case,” adds said document. Although it is not expressly cited, one of the accused during the preliminary proceedings of the case is Francisco González, who presided over the bank until 2018.

Tax payment

In the management report, the entity also provides an account of its tax information for the year 2020. It states that BBVA paid 1,556 million euros, on a cash basis, in corporate tax. The bulk of that figure corresponded to its activities in Mexico, where it paid 1,250 million. It is followed by Turkey with 378 million and, already in smaller quantities, other American, European and Asian markets where it works. It so happens that Spain is the only one of those markets where the entity does not collect a payment for corporation tax, but a return of net cash for 699 million. This is due to “differences between the installment payment made in the current year and the return of installment payments from previous years.”

The bank’s earnings before tax in Spain are, together with Finland, the only negatives. They collect an impact of 2,108 million in 2020, which includes the deterioration of its subsidiary in the US for 2,084 million. The group’s global tax contribution, which includes payments for all types of taxes related to its activity, is valued at 8,325 million, of which 3,288 million correspond to own taxes and the rest to third-party taxes, compared to 9,290 million in 2019 .

As of December 31, 2020, BBVA points out that it had four establishments in places considered tax havens by Spain or the OECD. In the Cayman Islands, where it closed a branch in 2018, last year it maintained four securities issuers, two of them through Grupo Garanti. Issues of debt and other fixed-rate securities through these establishments totaled 2,533 million last year, compared to 3,172 million in 2019. The entity indicates that it audits both internally and externally the activity of these establishments and monitors that transfers between them centers and their banks in Spain comply with Spanish regulations.