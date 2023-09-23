The cameras of Magaly Medina they captured the popular ‘Take it’ Barraza in love with Ingrid Mijares, the singer of his orchestra, on his birthday. As seen in the audiovisual material, they enjoyed together and did not hide from everyone present. They showed their love and sealed the day with a passionate kiss. “When the song ends, like a fan in love, he stops to receive it and she, in front of everyone present, gives us this token of love,” says the journalist from ‘Magaly TV, la firma’.

Vanessa López, ex-partner of ‘Tomate’ Barraza, showed up on Magaly Medina’s set and sarcastically said that she could see this event coming. Let us remember that it was she who had suspicions of this romance, but ‘Tomate’ always denied it.

