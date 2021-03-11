Carlos ‘Tomate’ Barraza appeared on the set of Magaly TV, the firm to respond to the recent accusation filed through social networks by his ex-partner, the model Vanessa Lopez.

From his Instagram account, the model pointed out that the announcer touches him improperly every time he visits the daughter they have in common.

Given this, Carlos ‘Tomato’ Barraza He only pointed out that he cannot talk much about it and that he only wants the best for his youngest daughter.

“I want to clarify that she has withdrawn that publication today (Wednesday, March 10). I can understand his anger, I respect his decision, for something he said, but I can’t speak more than I should. All I want is the well-being of my daughter“, he pointed.

Likewise, the singer also apologized for having triggered a violent scene on public roads when he saw Vanessa Lopez with her current partner.

“I’ve come here to publicly apologize for my bad behavior because that’s not the way. (…) ”, he explained Barraza.

“To all the people who have been that day. To the neighbors, to her and to the boy who was there I sincerely apologize because it was not the way and it was not the way. I am accepting it, ”he added.

