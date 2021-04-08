Carlos ‘Tomate’ Barraza and his mother announced that they were infected with the COVID-19 and that they have just overcome the dreaded disease. Through an interview with the program America today, both provided details about their health status.

“This virus with the second strain has been the most heartbreaking. They have been terrible moments those that I have lived, to accept that one has been infected and to think what can happen later, it is the worst thing ”, commented the singer.

On the other hand, Martha Chervellini, mother of the radio host, confessed that she was very afraid when she tested positive for the coronavirus, because in the past she suffered from cancer and two strokes.

Carlos ‘Tomato’ Barraza He also indicated that now he and his mother are providing all the necessary care to his father, who still continues to fight against COVID-19.

“The one who suffered the worst is my father … The doctor told us to bring an oxygen concentrator otherwise ‘your father is going to leave’, so he told us crudely … I felt like I was dying, I am an only child. These fifteen days have been the worst that could have happened to me ”, he specified. “Now that we are more recovered, we are taking care of my father because he has been the most affected. The only thing that we are asking now is that it does not have any sequel and can be recovered, “he said.

Finally, the former television host called on all Peruvians not to lower their guard and strictly respect biosafety protocols, in order to avoid more infections by coronavirus.

Carlos ‘Tomate’ Barraza, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.