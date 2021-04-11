A few days ago, Carlos Barraza worried all his followers by announcing that he and his family had tested positive for the coronavirus. However, after maintaining all the necessary care, the radio host managed to defeat the disease.

True to his style, the popular ‘Tomate’ Barraza communicated on his social networks that he and his loved ones overcame COVID-19.

“You messed with the wrong person and family, you damn bug We beat you! I am starting a new stage in my life and we turn our backs on the past ”, it reads at the beginning of his Instagram post.

In addition, he thanked the doctors who were in charge of his care and were a great support for his recovery.

“I take this publication to thank the medical professionals who were with me at the foot of the canyon: Doctor Antonio Quispe and Daniel Lino, they were very complicated weeks and their attention was vital to keep us on the fighting foot. Daniel Lino, how proud to know that you are a doctor in our XLVIII PROMOTION of the Glorious Leoncio Prado Military College. God with us. Always, ”he added.

Post by Carlos Barraza Photo: Instagram

Recently, Carlos ‘Tomate’ Barraza reappeared on television next to his mother Marta after having been infected with coronavirus. Both were excited and optimistic that they had successfully fought the dread disease.

