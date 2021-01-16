The news shook the windy San Juan morning. And a while later, under a leaden sky, the Boca squad landed without its captain. Carlos Tevez stayed in Buenos Aires, he will only arrive on Sunday at noon and although he wants to start, Miguel Angel Russo has not made a decision yet. Will the idol of Fuerte Apache play or will he give Mauro Zárate a chance, who asks for a clue?

“The CABJ informs that for reasons of a strictly personal nature the player Carlos Tevez, who is among those summoned to play the final with Banfield, was authorized by the coaching staff headed by Miguel Russo to join the delegation tomorrow”The club’s press department reported on its official channels. And I add: “Carlos Tevez will travel with the club’s general secretary, Ricardo Rosica, and Marcelo Delgado, a member of the Soccer Council.”

Tevez did not get on the plane with his companions because his father is hospitalized, with severe health problems that worsened after suffering from coronavirus last year. “The panorama is very rough, it is at a limit point”, confided a close friend to Carlitos in dialogue with Clarion.

Miguel Angel Russo upon arrival at the Hotel Del Bono de San Juan. Photo German García Adrasti, special envoy

“It is very hard. I have very complicated feelings. At times I’m fine, sometimes at halftime I start crying. These are difficult moments, I cannot explain it ”, declared the 36-year-old player after the defeat against Talleres on November 15 at La Bombonera.

Second, adoptive father of the emblem xeneize, presented a picture of pneumonia, diabetes and Covid-19. He was in intensive care for 45 days. On September 4, he was discharged, but suffered complications, was hospitalized again and is connected to an artificial respirator and with a reserved prognosis.

Tevez decided to be aware of the family situation just at a time when all the criticism focuses on Boca’s continental failure. The dressing room is convulsed and like every season finale, rumors flow regularly. Some indicate that Charlie Brown I could quit football. There is a clause that allows you to terminate your contract. Nobody knows what the forward will do. In principle, their link ends in mid-2021.

Some players could leave the club, there will be a renewal that will be carried out by the Football Council and Tevez will have to make his own evaluation. If his wish was to retire in Boca and champion of the Copa Libertadores, why would he do it now? Is it true that next week there will be a press conference for Juan Román Riquelme?

Meanwhile, Zárate hopes to have his chance. He played against Argentinos Juniors on the last date of the Championship Phase, stayed on the bench against Santos and hopes to start tonight. The forward is in the orbit of Olimpia de Paraguay. In the middle of the year he had offers, a difficult negotiation, but ended up staying in Boca.

Tevez wants to show his face in San Juan. You are landing today on a private flight. Russo will have the last word.

SAN JUAN. SPECIAL DELIVERY