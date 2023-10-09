Carlos Tevezcurrent coach of Independiente, a club that is achieving great results with the help of “Apache”, revealed that there are three footballers who make up the squad who do not know how to add or subtract, this Saturday in an interview on the program La Última Cena on El Nueve , with Alejandro Fantino.
The Apache began by remembering: “We were poor but we saw our old people get up at 6 in the morning and return at 7 in the afternoon full of lime, with torn pants. “Your dad broke his head to bring money home and you have to know how to read, express yourself, to know if they are telling you the truth,” started
Quickly, Carlitos revealed that there are several of the boys who have serious learning problems. “Three of the kids we have on the Primera team told me that they didn’t know how to add or subtract. There is poverty”he confessed.
“We can help the boy with food and a lot of things, but studying, knowing how to defend himself, reading what he is signing, not getting screwed up, that’s key…”expanded the current coach, who knew how to stand out as a footballer in Boca Juniors, the two Manchester teams and the Argentine national team, among others.
During a speed drill on the field, the coach applied a method based on neuroscience and, noticing that the soccer player was physically exhausted, posed a simple mathematical problem: 2+2. “The teacher is with the tablet and says ‘solve this problem for me’”he detailed.
“They offered me cosmetic touch-ups… They don’t love you for what you are on the outside, but for what you are on the inside. I would look very strange if I removed the scar from my neck or chest, it is something I carry with me. It is my essence. I look in the mirror and say ‘I’m Carlos Tevez’. “Not everyone can like you.”, the “Apache” concluded, about the burn on his face. An example.
