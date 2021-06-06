Carlos Tevez said enough! And it’s OK. Beyond that the decision appears as a surprise because he had been saying for two years that his obsession was to get another Copa Libertadores (he had already achieved it) and this one will only be in the round of 16 in July.

It is well and can be believed in its sincerity when it says that the reason is that “I do not have more to give to Boca”. Because it was noticeable that beyond the flashes of his good times in this anemic Boca team, his contribution was not enough beyond his delivery and the profuse exaggeration about his current conditions of the successful engine that revolved around him.

They will be able to look for – with reason, perhaps – reasons of internal disagreements with the leadership or with the own dressing room or to make speculations with his eventual intention to return to fulfill a stage as leader. In his farewell conference – with a few words read and the emotion drawn on his face and all around him – the latest Boca idol said he was leaving the club of his loves, “the best in the world.” And that he did not know if it would be his final exit from the activity. That he needed to mourn the recent death of his father, the architect of his passage from the crude misery of Fuerte Apache to this present of splendor, in his life as a novel, and that he wanted to be with his family, with his mother, with his wife, with his children, with his brothers …

He was the only survivor of that formidable team from the beginning of the century that Carlos Bianchi drew up. He had debuted in 2001 in that same stadium 20 years ago! A whole life that was turned upside down thanks to his “friendship” with the ball and his will to grow.

And a fabulous career followed. In 2005 he went to Corinthians in Brazil, the following year he went to England. West Ham first (saved relegation), then Manchester. First United, then City, the two giants of the city. And from there he jumped to Juventus. And everywhere he was champion. Like a talisman.

But he decided to return to Boca from Europe at the age of 31 (something few dare at that age) in 2015. And his arrival produced a popular explosion. He was there for two years and when he was reaching his best level (2017) he decided to go to China for a multimillion dollar contract. With that attitude he reduced the affection of the fans. But he came back a year later. It was no longer the same. Neither with the leadership of Guillermo Barros Schelotto nor with that of Gustavo Alfaro, although he identified it as his emblem.

Its main value was its offensive power, the speed at the exit of the dribble. And I no longer had them in full. He had made his debut in the National Team in 2004, in the qualifying rounds, against Ecuador and continued to alternate until reaching the 2010 World Cup in South Africa when Diego Maradona was the DT. He played 45 games in the youth teams and 76 in the Major. He had a splendid career. But he was not a starter in the final of the Libertadores with River in Madrid, in 2018. Nor could he in 2019. Nor in 2020.

It seemed that the end was already announced when Jorge Ameal took over with Román Riquelme as vice and manager of football. However, with Miguel Russo as manager, he regained his place and played most of the time. Without great highlights, with brushstrokes. He won the local tournament and the Diego Maradona Cup. Precisely with Maradona on the field as DT of Gymnastics. And he achieved the goal that meant the title that seemed within reach of River. A miracle.

But he wanted another Cup. He saw that the rope did not give him, despite the flood of praise that surrounded him from outside and that the team gave no guarantees. Discontent and sadness – which the death of his father added to him – was evident in all his gestures. He abandoned his obsession with the Libertadores. And said enough. The novel will continue, of course. There will be versions from all angles. Truths and falsehoods. The truth is that Carlos Tevez, the last idol of Boca, verified his reality. And he left.