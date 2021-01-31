When Jorge Amor Ameal won the election, one of the questions everyone at Brandsen 805 was asking was, what will happen to Carlos Tevez? The president returned to power – he had replaced Pedro Pompilio, who died in 2008 and lost in the 2011 elections – with the idea of ​​ending political partisanship. He was referring, fundamentally, to part of the leadership that responded to the PRO. Of course, it was also clear that he was not willing to commune with him. angelicism. And there were internal movements. In what place, then, should the idol of Fuerte Apache be framed?

Tevez survived by his ability to react when Boca needed him most and just at a time when Jorge Bermúdez, a former teammate anointed as a member of the Soccer Council, had described him as “ex player”.

Carlitos was key in the final stretch of the championship led by Miguel Angel Russo and he even scored the winning goal against Gimnasia. It was on the last date, when he snatched the title from River.

From that moment on, the situation changed. Bermúdez and company had to bite their lips and accept that Tevez is the maximum reference. If they even declared it “untransferable”. Now, Juan Román Riquelme, vice president and strongman of blue and gold football, enjoys it on the pitch. But every time he opens his mouth outside of her, he suffers.

The photo that upset the Council. Daniel Angelici and Carlos Tevez, together in Pinamar.

Because beyond Tevez assured that his relationship with the vice president-idol “it’s very good” he does not have the same harmony with Bermúdez and Raúl Cascini. With Marcelo Delgado there is another link. Although they are not friends either, Chelo brought the contract to his house and they posed together for the photo. It was at the time of renovation. The former striker also accompanied him on a private plane to San Juan for the final with Banfield. It arrived the same day of the game, product of critical condition of his fatherSecond, who is hospitalized and with a reserved prognosis.

Of course, none of them liked the photo with former president Daniel Angelici in Pinamar, despite the fact that Ameal relativized the issue, and neither did his statements on Friday, where he marked the field, especially with the conflict over Guillermo Fernández.

“Pol it was fundamental for us, as a player and a person within the group. He had earned our affection and was reflected on the court. The team after his departure lost a lot. He was the player who gave us dynamics defensively and offensively. He recovered and brought us the ball. We had more spaces and times. He covered all of that. Pol’s departure was heavy for us, ”Tevez shot.

He did so 48 hours after the darts that the midfielder sent from Mexico, where he announced that he will stay in Cruz Azul and that the Football Council fired him because he did not want to sign the loan extension. Near Riquelme they speak of a commission that the father would have asked for.

“The champion team looked very solid, they knew what they were playing. We closed our eyes and knew who to give it to. After the pandemic, we had a really hard time finding the equipment. Pol It was very important. He was champion with us, letting go of a partner’s hand two months after the contract ends was not fair. It seemed fair to the team to make things easier for him and to support him. Then Miguel and the Council decide and we get there ”, explained the leader of the dressing room xeneize.

The reality is that there is no “A lot of dialogue”, just as Tevez himself said, in TyC Sports. And he clarified that Riquelme made himself available for the issue of his father. There was a counterpoint when the salaries had to be discussed: in full stop, Boca offered to pay a lower percentage to complete the total payment when the situation was normalized. Many clubs made the same decision and reached an agreement with the teams. The footballers did not accept. Even so, Boca complied and the players are up to date.

As long as Tevez performs on the court, outside he will be untouchable. The player knows it, he makes an effort. The fight of egos is great because of the dimension of its protagonists.