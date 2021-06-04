The Apache asked to speak. And this Friday it will be his voice that cuts with so many versions about his future. For this reason, Carlos Tevez asked Boca to organize (with difficulties in times of pandemic) a press conference in which he will provide details about his present and what his next months will be.

The stage is open, with three options on the table: his dismissal from the club to continue playing elsewhere (the MLS market opens in July), his retirement from the activity or, although it would be strange, to ratify his continuity in this time but make it clear that he will leave the institution in December.

Tevez has a current contract with Boca until the end of the year, but he also has a clause in his relationship to leave the club on June 30. It was something that he agreed with the current CD when he renewed his bond last winter, at the beginning of the pandemic. That is why for days there has been speculation about the chance of his departure, despite the fact that this context was the least conducive to that: Boca has the Copa Libertadores ahead, he is a starter in all the games for Miguel Ángel Russo and has a contract for meet yet.

As in his previous departure from Boca, when he went to China, ambiguity and uncertainty mark the deadlines for his final decision. The Apache acknowledged that it was mishandled in January 2017 when it left for the East. And now it seems to go the same way. Hence, the constant calls in the last hours leave room for doubt about his next steps, which will end up being defined this afternoon when he breaks the silence in conference.

As it transpired, Carlitos has already communicated that he is not in a state of mind to continue at the club. It was what he would have raised with the Soccer Council, led by Juan Román Riquelme. However, the bug of playing the final phase of the Libertadores and getting rid of the thorn also carves. The campus asked him to continue. And with Russo he maintains the good feeling as always.

It is expected that in these hours he will have a talk with Roman and then he will expose the reasons or reasons for his determination. The verdict will be of the fans, who in the networks for days have debated between the request of permanence for their last idol, the criticism for his soccer level and the memory of the last time he left the club halfway, when he emigrated to China.

In Carlitos’ head, however, it is not only the situation on the field of play. It was a complicated 2021 with the death of his father, he dragged physical discomfort after an exhausting semester in the competition and although he never exposed a single criticism in public, in his day-to-day life at the club he lost relevance after the political change. Something else: his surname in recent weeks also fell into the national crack, with the discussion about his contribution to the great fortunes and the trial for the investigation of wind farms with the former President of the Nation. Everything reached his ears.

The press conference has its limitations due to the restrictions (no more than 20 people are allowed in a closed space) but Boca’s idea is that the Apache is the one who gives voice to his farewell to the club, his farewell to football or a continuity that did not need to be announced. And that is why it sounds unlikely.