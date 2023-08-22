Independiente is going through a very difficult time with the fight for relegation since it is very close to it and with many clubs in the same situation. With 13 games remaining for the League Cup, the Red was left without a coach and without a manager after the departures of Ricardo Zielinski and Pablo Caballero respectively. In the last hours, the managers of the Avellaneda team met to find a replacement for the Russian and, after several hours of discussions in which several names were put on the table, Carlos Tevez ended up being chosen to occupy the bench of substitutes for the Independent box.
The Apache He had an enormous career as a footballer with very notable steps for teams like Boca, Cortinthians West Ham, the two Manchester teams and Juventus. After his retirement from professional activity, he decided to start his coaching career in 2022 when he was appointed as technical director of Rosario Central for that tournament. With the Canalla he was only 24 matches of which he barely achieved 6 victories and 10 draws adding 28 units since he had 8 defeats. In other words, he accumulated 1.17 points per game, which is a very low figure for a coach. The player who emerged in Boca lasted 134 days in office until he was fired in November 2022.
|
MATCHES
|
VICTORIES
|
TIES
|
DEFEATS
|
24
|
6
|
10
|
8
Now, at the age of 39, the most important chance in his coaching career so far was presented to him, which is to lead Rojo de Avellaneda. The contract will be for one year with different clauses that can cut or extend it according to the circumstances.
In the event that Tevez manages to save Independiente from relegation, it will be a very important step in his career that will allow him to continue growing in this aspect of football that he was looking for so much once he left the activity as a footballer.
