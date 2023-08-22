Carlos Tévez is the new technical director of Independiente. The 13 dates remaining to avoid relegation forced a lightning decision by the board of directors. It all happened the same day that the manager, Pablo Caballero, another of the most questioned figures, resigned. Coach Ricardo Zielinski had already left after the weekend’s defeat against Colón and that is why the squad needed a new driver.

The brand new DT will have a difficult week before facing Vélez, for the second date of the League Cup, in a climate of another final due to the relegation due to the reality of Red and on top of that due to the result that occurred this Monday: the Huracán’s victory against Banfield 2-0, in Parque Patricios, left Avellaneda’s team in the relegation zone, on par with Globo and Colón.

Criticism upon arrival

Carlos Tevez, Argentine striker.

Tevez was offered to the leadership, but did not have much consensus. There was even talk of a contact when Zielinski had not yet officially submitted his resignation, on Saturday night. Tévez appeared watching soccer on the Vélez field and denied it: “I want to work, but I don’t know anything about Independiente. There is a great coach like the Russian and he has the ability to move the situation forward, ”he had declared on Radio La Red. But the next morning Zielinski confirmed the slam. What the leaders of the meeting with Tévez perceived, especially Grindetti, was the desire to “assume now”. The former Boca striker told them about his football project. And without even having directed, they have already criticized it.



El Apache -whose possible arrival aroused a wave of disapproval on social networks related to the Avellaneda entity- he led Rosario Central in 24 games last year, with more losses (8) than wins (6). While Erviti was the coach of Atlanta in 46 games, with 15 setbacks and 12 wins. The midfielder, who lived his penultimate stage as a footballer at Independiente, offered the possibility of being accompanied by Alejandro Kohan, well-known at Red for his work as Ariel Holan’s physical trainer in the successful 2017 campaign. Both had applied for between three and four reinforcements to face what comes.

In the hours before the denouement, Mauritius Leather, who had terminated his contract with Independiente when Zielinski was still as DT, made a harsh statement against the climate that was lived in the club: “I am going to give my short version, since after my departure I have received many messages. This was seen to come from the way in which the group had been managed. The atmosphere in the locker room was not the most pleasant due to the certain divisions and group decisions that existed. If I tell you everything that happens in a football locker room, we would have to sit down and talk for days and that’s not the idea. I just wanted to express that this happened on a daily basis and that it later influenced the technical decisions. I wanted to help and do my best, but I was not allowed. I want them to know that I wish them the best and that the club can get back to where it deserves”.

💬 “I have such a strong relationship with Boca that, for example, if there was something in #Independent 🇦🇹, it was very difficult to get into the fan”. ✍️🏽 Carlos Tévez, new DT del Rojo, at TyC Sports. pic.twitter.com/0A0VKnH3Hh —Christian Alonso (@ChrisLAlonso) August 22, 2023

THE NATION, OF ARGENTINA.

OF THE AMERICAN NEWSPAPERS GROUP

(GDA)

More news