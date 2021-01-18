It was not just another game for Carlos Tevez. Is that the image of seeing him outside, on the bench, with Boca Juniors playing a final was more like a scene from 2018 or 2019 than from 2020 that had Carlitos as a figure and scorer of the Russo cycle. In the definition of the Cup, Maradona jumped onto the field in the last ten minutes, with the team winning. He kicked his penalty very well, celebrated the 29th title of his extensive career (the 11th in Boca), unburdened himself for everything he had to experience in the last hours and confirmed that he will continue at the club.

“I’m going to continue playing in Boca. I have something to give, I feel very comfortable and happy. It would be unfair to leave at this time. Despite all the problems of the year, I enjoy it on the field. Personal issues try to leave them out but always with the responsibility of wearing this shirt. I’m not going to make the same mistake as when I went to China to wait, to put the people of Boca on edge and that’s why I tell them to stay calm, I’m going to stay ” Tevez said in a reflective tone once the final against Banfield in San Juan was over.

Tevez entered the end of the match against Banfield. (Photo: Germán García Adrasti).

The personal problems that Tevez spoke about are focused on a 2020 that had him affected by Covid 19 to more than one family member. And for months, with a complex situation of his adoptive father, Segundo, who remains hospitalized in a very delicate state.

The trip to Cuyanas led him to Tevez to ask Miguel Russo for authorization to stay overnight in Buenos Aires on Saturday. The DT, of course, allowed that and the player arrived at the concentration with his teammates at noon on Sunday accompanied by a manager and Marcelo Delgado.

“I continue to enjoy training and playing. I am not prepared for retirement, I have to continue playing and I do not have the feeling of emptiness or of not giving anything more. When I feel it, I will step aside, but I feel like continuing to play” Emphasized Apache, who also drove away rumors and versions about his bad relationship with Riquelme and the Soccer Council on a day-to-day basis.

“I speak with Roman through messages or before an important match. I have a professional and respectful relationship with the Soccer Council. It’s normal. They don’t bother me, they don’t screw me, nor do I screw them. I have to thank the president (Jorge Ameal) and Roman because they understood my situation and made a plane available to be able to be there, I am always grateful, “Tevez told TNT Sports.

With 11 goals, Tevez was one of the top scorers in Miguel Ángel Russo’s cycle in these first 12 months in which he raised two trophies and remained in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores de América.

But he also achieved the most important thing: to feel full and idol again, after the bad versions of 2018 and 2019 in which he ended up relegated and faced by Barros Schelotto and Gustavo Alfaro. At almost 37 years old, the Fuerte Apache man still wants to keep trying. And in April he will play his fifth Copa Libertadores (he won it in 2003) since he returned to the club in 2015. Will it be the last?