Carlos Tevez avoided giving definitions about his future after Boca’s coronation in the Maradona Cup and assured that his team “is standing” after being eliminated in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores de América at the hands of Santos.

Q “The failure we had against Santos was noticeable, it hit us harder. We must admit that we were wrong, both Russo and we because we could not get the rebellion out of our teammates, but today we are standing, “said the attacker by the ESPN signal.

On the other hand, Apache referred to the complicated health of his adoptive father, Segundo, who is hospitalized in serious condition and caused him to delay his arrival in San Juan to play with Banfield.

Tevez, who started on the substitute bench, had the pleasure of entering in the last minutes. And not only did he hit his penalty, the first in the series, but he also had the pleasure of raising a new glass.

“I think there are 29 titles in my career. It’s very difficult for me. Unfortunately, my old man has no chance and to explain to my daughters about their grandfather, it is a very difficult situation for everyone, “he concluded.