Boca striker Carlos Tevez arrived in San Juan this Sunday at noon to play the final of the Maradona Cup at night that his team and Banfield will star at the Bicentennial stadium in the provincial capital.

Tevez asked not to travel with the rest of the delegation headed by coach Miguel Angel Russo because his father is hospitalized, with severe health problems that worsened after suffering from coronavirus last year. “The panorama is very rough, it is at a limit point”, confided a close friend to Charlie Brown in dialogue with Clarín.

Second, adoptive father of the xeneize emblem, presented a picture of pneumonia, diabetes and Covid-19. He was in intensive care for 45 days. On September 4, he was discharged, but suffered complications, was hospitalized again and is connected to an artificial respirator and with a reserved prognosis.

“The CABJ informs that for reasons of a strictly personal nature the player Carlos Tevez, who is among those summoned to play the final with Banfield, was authorized by the coaching staff headed by Miguel Russo to join the delegation tomorrow”, the club’s press department had posted on Saturday morning in its official channels.

And I add: “Carlos Tevez will travel with the general secretary of the club, Ricardo Rosica, and Marcelo Delgado, a member of the Soccer Council”. So it was. The Apache arrived in San Juan after noon. Now, while rumors about his immediate future fly over – are you analyzing retirement again? – it remains to be seen if the former Juventus will be part of the game in the duel against Taladro.

In case he does not start as a starter, Mauro Zárate hopes to have his chance. He played against Argentinos Juniors on the last date of the Championship Phase and stayed on the bench against Santos. The forward is in the orbit of Olimpia de Paraguay. In the middle of the year he had offers, but ended up staying in Boca.

