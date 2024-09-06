These days, the Caramulo Motorfestival 2024 is taking place in the picturesque setting of the Serra do Caramulo, becoming one of the main automotive events in Portugal. Organized by the Caramulo Museum in collaboration with the Automóvel Club de Portugal, the festival offers a unique stage for modern and historic cars, attracting enthusiasts from all over the country. This year, Alfa Romeo is present as an Official Sponsor, previewing the new Juniorwhich marks the brand’s great return to the B segment, one of the most significant in Europe.

Alfa Romeo: official sponsor and great protagonist

Stellantis CEO, Carlos Tavareshad the honor of riding the Junior 280 Veloce on the legendary Michelin Historic Hill Climb. During this performance, the Portuguese manager highlighted the extraordinary performance and excellent driving dynamics of the new car from the house of the Biscione, the result of the work of the talented team of Italian engineers from Alfa Romeo, already authors of iconic models such as 4C, 8C, Julia And Stelvio Quadrifoglio.

A special livery for the new Junior

The new Junior was presented with a exclusive liverycreated by the Alfa Romeo Style Centre, in homage to motorsport and the iconic Portuguese flag. Its presence captured the attention of all participants, confirming the brand’s strong bond with automotive tradition. Leading the way in the uphill challenge was the Giulia Quadrifoglio Super Sport 510 HP represented a tribute to Alfa Romeo’s sporting history. This special edition celebrates the brand’s first victory at the A Thousand Miles in 1928, with the legendary 6C 1500 Super Sport.

Exhibitions and interactive activities

At the Alfa Romeo stand, visitors can admire not only the new Junior, but also a Tonale Italian Tributethe first global special series that expresses the best of the brand’s Italian know-how and sportiness. Enthusiasts have already had the opportunity to try their hand at exciting races on the driving simulator, with co-drive sessions on the Junior Veloce and exclusive Alfa Romeo merchandising products up for grabs. The event was attended by as many as 12 Alfa Romeo models at the Michelin Historic Hill Climbincluding three historical examples owned by the Caramulo Museum: the 1900C SS of 1956, the Giulietta Spider Veloce of 1961 and the Giulia GT 1300 Junior of 1970, all driven by female crews.