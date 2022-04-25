Double hit for Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, in Imola. The Portuguese manager was able to celebrate Alfa Romeo’s excellent fifth place with Valtteri Bottas (in front of Leclerc’s Ferrari) and also take a tour of the circuit with the brand new Tonale, in a brilliant blue color, the SUV of the Alfa Romeo company which will go on sale in Italy in June. “I am also a sportsman – he said – I had the opportunity to test an F2 car. But, above all, I find that our presence in F1 has a very important meaning. We are satisfied with the combination with Sauber. It is an excellent operation to make the Alfa Romeo brand better known around the world and relaunch the image of our cars “.

Accompanied by Jean Philippe LearnedAlfa number 1, Tavares frankly explained the reasons why he has faith in competitive activity: “Alfa participates in F, 1 not because I like this sport. It is a commitment that makes sense from an image and business point of view. This World Cup gives much more notoriety and visibility than any advertising campaign in newspapers, on TV or digital. It is an investment that works and has a great return on the money spent. It is aimed at markets and the public where Alfa wants to strengthen and consolidate: the US and the East “.

The CEO of Stellantis then added: “Of course, in 2021 the results were not good. This year we got off to a good start. The car is more competitive and enthusiasm grows. If things go well there is no reason to change strategy ”. A statement that implies a willingness to carry on an agreement that could have expired at the end of the season, although a decision will probably be announced in July.

“The biggest mistake of motorsport – said Tavares – was not to contain costs. Now under the management of Stefano Domenicali to put a stop to the escalation of expenses with the budget cap. Fortunately, those who invest more do not always obtain better results than those with less money. Take Formula E: the DS is certainly not the team with the highest budget, yet it has won the last world titles in the category. The other brands of the Stellantis group are also involved in motorsport categories where costs are kept under control by regulations: Maserati and DS in Formula E, Peugeot in the WEC world championship. Are the rallies missing? It’s true, but never say never … “. This last sentence could open a door to Launchbut only when the Turin-based manufacturer eventually has a range of vehicles suitable for the category.

Finally, speaking of the Tonalthe Portuguese manager underlined the objectives that Alfa has set itself with the new model: “We waited a long time because I asked the technicians to build a car with the DNA of our sports brand, therefore performance and handling, but combined with great quality, first-class technology, electrification and connectivity at the highest levels”. So Alfa Romeo’s experience in F1 will also play a key role in the evolution of the brand towards a new era.

Cristiano Chiavegato