The Back to work facing the first date of the year has brought problems in the form of covid for Oviedo and Mallorca, two casualties on each side, who today measure their strength in the Carlos Tartiere, in the first stake of 2021 (follow the game live on AS.com). The municipal from Oviedo tests the reliability of one of the big favorites, leader for much of the season.

Ziganda I already knew that I could not count on Edgar and Sangalli, reprimanded in the final stretch of the last league match and who must serve a sanction. With Tejera and Carlos Hernández still recovering from his injuries, the low part is completed with Borja Sánchez, infected by covid like Edgar. Cuco has to restructure his team.

The technician, who still cannot count on Borja Valle, the last to arrive, so he must rephrase his attack to try to harm to one of the stronger defenses of the competition. Reforms are also planned in the engine room, another area affected by casualties. The bet seems decided by the homegrown players Jimmy and Javi Mier, as in Fuenlabrada.

He Real Mallorca does not know what it is lose at home, in eight outings has won six games and tied three (all of them 0-0). He has only conceded one goal away from the island in those nine games, the one received against Cartagena. With those numbers the Balearic team is presented in Asturian lands in order to keep the numbers and recover the ground lost in the last match of last year against the Fuenlabrada, defeat that cost him the points and two players like Raíllo and Cufré, they were expelled.

To follow the wake of Espanyol, the vermilion need to win and for this not only does it not have the two mentioned players but also they still do not recover two other vital men, Dani Rodríguez and Valjent. The center of defense will be for Russo and Sedlar, Olivan will remain on the left side and everything points to the return to ownership of Junior Lake already a new opportunity for Febas between the lines.

Only the double pivot does not suffer any alteration in the face of so many casualties, although the presence of Baba instead of Salva Sevilla that could start from the bench. Only the first and last of the lineup seem untouchables: Queen in goal and the funky Abdon at the tip of the attack.