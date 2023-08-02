On Monday, March 27, after nine at night, Carlos was presumed dead. Lying on the asphalt that surrounds the center of the National Institute of Migration in Ciudad Juárez, he was placed next to dozens of asphyxiated men. Firefighters had pulled them out of the burning building. Among the already covered bodies, suddenly, a slight movement. “I woke up outside, I had a thermal blanket on my face, I took it off and raised my hand and that’s when they said ‘there is a living person among the dead,” says this 31-year-old Venezuelan, who goes by the fictitious name of your favorite player, The kid Guadarrama. Carlos is one of the survivors of one of the largest massacres of migrants in Mexico. 67 men were locked in the fire in a federal detention center without anyone opening the door: 40 of them died and another 27 were seriously injured. This Tuesday, for the first time, they tell their story.

Carlos is tall, athletic, and says that he has already recovered most of the 27 kilos he lost since the fire. With a degree in Physical Education in Venezuela, he was a professional soccer player in several teams in Maracaibo, his hometown, and also in Bolivia, where he had lived since 2019 with his wife. It is now the exercise that keeps him sane, with the memories to the letter. He calmly enters the Mexico City headquarters of the Foundation for Justice and the Democratic State of Law (FJEDD), the organization that is handling his case and that of seven other survivors of the tragedy, shakes hands with everyone. smiling. He changes his countenance when he starts the trip.

In February, Carlos and his 25-year-old sister left Venezuela with the same fate as thousands of others: the dream of a job in the United States. The journey lasted almost 50 days and covered Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, and finally Mexico. In the middle of the road, the jungle. The Darién has become a death trap for migrants who cross the continent, and even so, Carlos has no doubts: “In the jungle there are pumas, jaguars, snakes, the river and the mountains are dangerous, but they give me to choose between the jungle or Mexico, and give me the jungle. I’d rather go through the jungle a thousand times than cross Mexico.” They entered through Tapachula and toured the country on foot, by bus and on the Beast, the train that leaves dozens of mutilated every year. They paid for fear and bites to the Mexican authorities. They entered Juárez running through fields to escape the police. It was the end of March.

The fence and the cage

The days were similar before the massacre. They slept two nights in a hotel, which charged them 500 pesos (about 30 dollars), another in the cold of the street and started again. Early on they entered the CBP One application, the platform that the United States Government has created to manage asylum requests, and they always left without success. Every morning, Carlos went to get lunch. He would walk the entire main avenue to get away from the center to a stall owned by a lady who had the cheapest rice. Sometimes he was accompanied by Samuel Marchena, a 29-year-old Venezuelan friend.

It was the same on March 27, but around 11:30 in the morning, in the middle of the road, the police surrounded them. “We started to run, but they cornered us. Samuel, who was not that sporty, tried to run but it was very difficult for him because he smoked a lot and they quickly caught him. They were very violent with him and I went back for Samuel. They threw me to the floor. They never asked us for papers or documentation, just ‘get on no more”, Carlos’s story of that day begins. Samuel would die hours later in the fire.

EL PAÍS recovered dozens of testimonies along the same lines as Carlos’s. That Monday a fierce raid against migrants was unleashed in Ciudad Juárez: they were detained at the doors of hospitals, at traffic lights, in stores, while they were cleaning windows, selling popsicles, or charging their cell phones. The authorities have not yet clarified who gave the order for the mass arrests: was it the municipal government that asked the National Migration Institute for help? Or was it the other way around? In total, a communication from the Government of Chihuahua announced that 71 migrants had been removed from the streets that day and delivered to the detention center.

At one in the afternoon, Carlos and Samuel were already inside the cell that would later become a cage. He describes the space as crowded, smelly, full of urine and cigarette butts. “They didn’t clean that, it was like a jail.” There was no toilet paper or water in the bathrooms, also no drinking water. Carlos managed to make a call to her sister to let her know that he was detained. In the middle of the afternoon they took out a group of dozens of migrants in buses. But when dinner time came, there wasn’t enough food for everyone. Discussions began between the detainees and the guards. “They made fun of us, very often, they asked us what we were doing in this country, that we were not welcome, that we were going to starve. They disqualified us a lot. Many comrades began to be offended and angry, ”he recalls.

the shards of horror

Who started the fire, why neither the guards nor the immigration personnel opened the gate, who made the decision to leave 67 men locked up, where were the keys and fire extinguishers, or why were there no emergency exits, are questions that They are now part of a large criminal case against two migrants and a dozen public servants. Among the defendants is the still head of the National Migration Institute, Francisco Garduño, who is accused of improper exercise of functions. Carlos cannot reveal anything that could hinder the investigation, but this is what he remembers from the minutes that unleashed the horror.

“When the fire started, I went to the door and said to one of the policemen: ‘Brother, help us, don’t let us die here, please.’ Then the smoke started, but the plastic smoke is very strong, very toxic, it floods your face and you can’t even see or smell it. They told us: ‘Lucky, dude.’ Seeing that they were making fun of us, I ran to the bathroom. When I entered, the light went out, I don’t know if it was because of the fire, but I heard the sound of boom. I tried to open the tap and a trickle of water came out no more and then it was like it went off strong, strong, and it was what also saved us. I wet my face. There were a lot of people, there were about 40 of us in a bathroom, you couldn’t see anything, it was dark, but we were very close, you felt someone’s breath nearby and we began to yell desperately ‘help, help!’, but people were nowhere, they didn’t come ”, he describes.

“Later I already saw the fire, the yellow or the orange, I saw that it was running throughout the corridor, I saw that it was already entering the bathroom, it was already entering and it began to face, to face people, and people began to shout: ‘Ahhh, I’m burning!’ I had a long, thick jacket, I covered my face and wet my eyes, I drank water, but there was a moment when you could no longer swallow water or smell or scream or close your eyes or open them because the plastic and the smoke already covered you the whole face, from there you can’t scream because you were already hoarse. I cried and said: ‘It can’t be, how am I going to die here?’, he continues.

“Inside the fire I realized that Samuel had died. Because he yelled for me, he said: ‘Where are you, brother?’, since we didn’t see anyone, we were so many people that you couldn’t identify your partner. I heard when people began to fall, they fainted. You know when someone falls because it hits the floor. There came a time when no one was there, everyone was on the floor and then I tried like my feet not to step on them, but it was already impossible. I remained standing, I leaned like this against the wall, which was very hot, that’s when I burned my left ear. And what he did was cry and pray. I surrendered to God. If I did something wrong, forgive me. It’s what I remember, ”he finishes.

The 22 days without memories

Carlos woke up in the Family Hospital in Ciudad Juárez, was reunited with his sister and spoke with his wife. He doesn’t remember anything, only that his throat and chest hurt a lot. I told a doctor: “My body hurts a lot inside, I’m burning.” He suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest, was revived and taken to the operating room, he had a pleural effusion and third degree burns in the lung, esophagus, stomach, pancreas and liver. They intubated him and he was sedated for 22 days in intensive care, first in Juárez and then in Mexico City, where he was transferred with a small group of migrants in very serious condition. He recovered in a couple of weeks, but he didn’t get better until his father arrived.

“It was the first time in my life that I was hospitalized. He removed the probe, the devices, they had to tie me up. In a moment of delirium he thought that he was in Venezuela. The doctors were very good to me. I told one of them to remove the tubes, to let me die, I felt very bad. After six days awake, my father arrived and my soul entered my body and I began to cry and after five or six days they took me out of the hospital, my state of mind improved a lot. I arrived at the hotel, very nice, very good, very comfortable, but I wanted to rest, because I couldn’t sleep in the hospital, everything related to the fire, the smoke, anything on my face felt like I was short of breath I was drowning.”

Carlos now lives with his father in that same hotel in Mexico City, which is paid for by the National Institute of Migration, along with food for both of them. Seven other survivors are in the same lodging, who are accompanied by the FJEDD and other organizations, which take care of everything that the State does not cover: psychological care, some activity on weekends. All while they await the judicial process against those accused of homicide and injuries, on the one hand, and the reparation that the State must guarantee them, on the other. “There is already a recommendation from the National Human Rights Commission in which they are already accredited as victims and that the State has to respond to these violations, regardless of the sentence,” explains Eduardo Rojas, FJEDD litigation coordinator.

Mexico has given them a one-year humanitarian visa, although most have not found a job, due to the physical conditions in which they still find themselves. “Everyone has external burns, to a greater or lesser degree, burns in the respiratory tract. Two of them, since they were without oxygen for several minutes, have neurological damage. They are being evaluated, we do not know if it will be permanent. Another lost a hand due to burns and we are still waiting for a prosthesis,” describes Rojas, who is supporting them to obtain a humanitarian permit, known as parolefor the United States, where everyone was on their way.

The US is also the destination now for Carlos, but only to work for a few years, then he wants to return home, to Maracaibo, to Venezuela, and set up a soccer school for children. He already has located the land where he would like to set it up, he says and finally smiles. Dreams don’t end for those who survived hell.

