Carlos Stornelli again referred this Tuesday to the words of President Alberto Fernández, who at the opening of sessions of Congress accused the prosecutor – without naming him – of being “prosecuted for crimes as severe as the illegal spying and continue in office as if none of this affected him. “

This time, Stornelli assured: “When he ceases to be President one day we will have a man-to-man talk to reflect on the Republic, the division of powers, sincerity and others. I’m not going to speak ill of anyone, but there are questions that are introduced that are false “.

In dialogue with A24 Y The Nation +The prosecutor said that they have known Alberto Fernández for “many years”, that they saw each other “very frequently” and that he even visited him at Government House when Fernández was chief of the Cabinet of Ministers. He also said that they discussed the call “Cause of the notebooks”.

Asked whether that Alberto with whom he was talking resembles the current President, Stornelli replied: “No. The speech is another. We were two people who eventually met to talk about ideals, projects, and the institutional. The things he says now he never told me. “

He added: “We will talk about things that today are difficult to talk about. I would like tomorrow to resume the cordial dialogue that we had. “

Meanwhile, in Casa Rosada the repercussions of the opening of sessions and the questioning of the judicial system continued. A sector of hard Kirchnerism insisted on Tuesday to form a bicameral commission to control this power.

In this context, the Interior Minister, Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro, supported the President in his criticism and sent a message to judges and prosecutors for their “direct responsibility” with the femicides: “They transform or it’s time to go. “

Likewise, the leader of La Cámpora mentioned to Stornelli: “One thing is the situation of the federal Justice, where the case of the prosecutor (Carlos) Stornelli is very obvious, qwho is being investigated for participating in a band that asked for money, that investigated families and relatives. It seems to me that society knows very well the actions of the Judiciary and that is what our President is talking about. “

In this regard, Stornelli replied: “He is talking about a cause he does not know and talks about issues for which I am not prosecuted. “

On Monday, hours after Alberto’s speech that put him at the center of the scene, the prosecutor said: “I am only going to refer to the causes that made me are an infamy, they were shown to be lies. However, there are people who are determined to insist on using these things to discredit one or more investigations, and I am not talking about the President. “