The second guest of ‘La Revuelta’ on the night of Monday, March 10, Carlos Soria, did not leave indifferent to the spectators of the David Broncano program. The 86 -year -old mountaineer, who has climbed twelve of the fourteen ‘ochomiles’ of the worldleft one of the most viral answers about one of the classic questions of the program, the number of sexual relations during the last month.

The mountaineer took over from singer Natti Natasha to star Ascent to Manaslu during the summer to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first Spanish expedition to said peak of the Himalayas.

After Coronar the Aconcaguathe highest mount in America (6,961 meters), Soria joked with its ability to perform these physical feats despite their advanced age: “When I get somewhere in those I think I have 68”.

The mountaineer presumed to keep all the fingers after a life on the mountain although he revealed how The tibia broke into an escalation to Dhaulagiri Nepalí: “A sherpa fell, and we dragged us to a partner, another Sherpa and me. The weight of three people threw from me, and I think I raised a foot, the best thing there was broken, or in the fall,” he recalled.





At 86, Soria retains a great physical capacity, something that he did not hesitate to reiterate at the end of the interview when, over time, Broncano asked him about his sexual relations during the last month: “In the last month? This afternoon!”exclaimed the mountaineer.