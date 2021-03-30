Carlos Soria Fontán (Ávila, 82 years old) He is still immersed in his challenge to be the oldest mountaineer to complete the 14 eight thousand on the planet. An objective that, on this occasion, sends a much-needed message about the elderly, so affected by the pandemic. On the one hand, demonstrate the worth of the elderly, so mistreated during the health crisis. On the other, pay tribute to those who have suffered so much or have died from the virus. With that spirit, he leaves for Dhaulagiri (8,167 meters), in Nepal, the peak that could mean the 13th eight thousand of his collection.

The pandemic forced him to take a hiatus from his 14 eight-thousand challenge. Did you ever think that you would never try one again?

No, I always thought I would go back. He did not know how, perhaps with very little means. Fortunately, I have found the necessary support to be able to go in conditions. Which, by the way … I find it a miracle to have found sponsors! But Telefónica, with which I had already been, and the Ignis Group (an energy company focused on renewables), which my message called attention, make it easier for me to travel in good conditions.

It will be because its message and its values ​​sink …

I think so. Perhaps it is an example that older people can do things, we are not useless … With the pandemic, we only talk about them because of how bad they are or because of the abandonment of residences. It also intended to honor the deceased. We are people who have lived through very hard things, like the Civil War or the post-war period … but this virus has done a lot of damage.

Again, to the Dhaulagiri. But how many times have you wanted to promote it? Don’t you have a certain hatred for that mountain?

Hate? Not at all, if we are close friends, we love each other very much! I know that mountain perfectly … it is the 11th time that I am going to try it, I hope that this time it will let me climb. But I have never been angry with a mountain. For me it is a very special place, I have lived many experiences, good and bad. I also lost a great friend there, Pepe Garcés.

“I don’t hate Dhaulagiri, we are very good friends and we love each other”

The winter expeditions have suffered some tragedies …

He knew everyone who has died on these expeditions. Very strong people. I was very shocked by the loss of Sergi Mingote … Such a strong mountaineer, so clever … in a place on the descent of K2 that is not a complicated place. I don’t know what happened to him.

At 82 years old, aren’t you afraid that something might happen to you because your body doesn’t respond to you?

I’m not afraid. I trust my body, I know it very well, I have been with it for 82 years… In all the expeditions I have done, I have never had to turn around because my physique failed me. It has always been the conditions, which were too dangerous.

So you see possible to complete your challenge of ascending the 14 eight thousand?

Yes, if we do summit now in Dhaulagiri, in autumn I will go to the last one, the Shisha Pangma.