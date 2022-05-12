One of the great bombs of the summer market is about to explode. Yesterday, one of the most reliable sources around FC Barcelona, Gerard Romero, reported that the culé team and Manchester United have begun negotiations to finalize the transfer of Frenkie de Jong, a movement that will end up defining the lack of credibility of the Blaugrana in the Dutchman who has not evolved as expected.
This is a chain movement because it will produce changes and benefits at all levels within the club, they will earn a significant amount for Frenkie, a minimum of 70 million euros, and this will help the club receive income to compensate for its situation with the salary limit. And it could also produce the arrival of Carlos Soler, for a price 3 times lower than that of the player from the Netherlands.
Soler himself would be aware of this, because according to the newspaper Sport, the midfielder has made the decision not to renew with Valencia until the Catalans make the first approach directly with him, because Carlos knows that Barcelona likes him and that he is the first option of the Barcelona team to relieve De Jong. The Spaniard is eager to go to Xavi’s team and knows that today more than ever he is viable.
#Carlos #Soler #waits #patiently #call #Barcelona
