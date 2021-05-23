It was one of the options that he handled Carlos Soler in his head for a long time. But little by little steps are being taken to make it happen. The Valencia player tHe has many options to play, with the Spanish National Team, the football tournament of the Olympic Games from Tokyo this summer.

Football player Valencian, who finished the season with 12 goals and 9 assists in the two competitions, has been summoned to be vaccinated against Covid-19 this week, like all possible participants in the Olympic event. The fact of being on the list of athletes to be vaccinated does not guarantee a fixed position on the list, but it does it gives an important clue that it may be included in the final call.

Luis de la Fuente, Spanish coach, will make a list based on the players who won the U21 Euocopa in 2019. And Carlos Soler was in that Selection. In that group there are several players born in 1996, such as Asensio, Rodri, Ceballos, Fabián, Merino, Pedraza or Marc Roca. But of those only three will go, the maximum allowed for footballers born before January 1, 1997.

Carlos Soler, for its part, is part of the group of those born in 1997, specifically on January 2. So, you have more options to enter on the list since the group will be made up of 15 players from 1997 or later years and only three from 1996. De la Fuente does not plan to call any veteran player as had been speculated with Sergio Ramos.

The Olympic tournament starts on July 22 and if Spain plays the final it will end on August 7. With which, if Carlos Soler goes to Tokyo he would miss the preseason completely Since in principle LaLiga begins the weekend of August 14 and 15. In fact, it would be that week when Soler would meet the new coach.