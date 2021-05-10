Carlos Soler is one of the main beneficiaries of the change of system that Javi Gracia proposed against Barcelona and Voro continued yesterday against Valladolid. The youth squad, with three centrals and Wass covering his back, can join the attack with greater peace of mind. And in these two games he scored a great goal against Barça and signed a masterful assist to Maxi Gómez so that the Uruguayan make it 2-0, against Valladolid.

With this goal pass, Carlos Soler adds his eighth assist of the season (seven in the league and one in the cup), being the team’s greatest assistant. Behind are Gayà and Guedes, with six. And it is also the top scorer, with 10 goals (nine in the League and one in the Cup), beating the team’s center forward, Maxi Gómez, who has seven after the two converted against Valladolid.

Carlos Soler’s season could be considered as remarkable despite the mediocrity shown by the team throughout the championship. So much so, that Carlos Soler’s numbers They are very close, just one assist, to matching the best Parejo in Valencia. The Madrilenian signed 10 goals and nine assists in the 2018-19 season. Of course, Valencia played the Champions League, the Europa League and ended up winning the Copa del Rey in Seville, so Parejo played many more games in that campaign. In addition, in the campaign 2014-15, Parejo scored 11 goals and gave eight assistsSoler would also be one goal away from matching that great campaign of the one who was captain of Valencia.