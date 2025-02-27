Carnival magic arrived this Thursday at First Dates with a special delivery in which the restaurant atmosphere recreated typical elements of India.

Carlos Sobera and his Staff They appeared characterized with traditional suits from the Asian country And the single in search of love were carried away by the senses between veils, warm lights and spicy aromas.

“Love is in the air, we inspire it. We have all that love that wraps the restaurant every night And we release much more, “said the Basque at the beginning of the program.

‘First Dates’ Carnival. Mediaset

The presenter went to the twins Zapata, Marisa and Cristina, Laura Boado, and Matías Roure: “How after meditation? Are you all more relaxed? “He asked them.

They all answered him affirmatively: “Very good, because this Thursday we are in Carnival and We have gone to India, the country of the thousand colors And the thousand contrasts, “Sobera said.





The presenter also stressed that, from the restaurant, they had views of Taj Mahal and told them what it represented: “It is the symbol of the eternal masterWe all left there! “He exclaimed before receiving the diners of the day.